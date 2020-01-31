Joe Swash's Dancing On Ice pro skater Alexandra Schauman will miss this Sunday's live show.

A "freak fall" previously forced Alexandra out of training and she was unable to skate last weekend.

Alexandra's fellow professional skater Alex Murphy stepped in to perform with Joe in Sunday's episode.

Alex will again skate with Joe this week with Alexandra still recovering from her injury.

She wrote on Instagram: "Working hard everyday on the road to recovery!"

Speaking last week about her being ruled out of skating, Alexandra said: "I’m absolutely heartbroken to have to announce that I’m not able to perform with @realjoeswashy this Sunday due to a injury that I endured after a freak fall.

"I have missed skating with him terribly this week, he always puts such a big smile on my face.

"I wish him and @almurph18 who is stepping in all the best this upcoming Sunday, I will be there rooting for you and cheering you and everyone else on 👏👏👏

"I also want to give a huge shoutout to the whole DOI family and team who have given me so much love and support this week. ❤️⛸"

Alex replied: "Love you to the moon sister! Will make you proud xx #teamjalex"

On the official Dancing On Ice social media account, the show confirmed: "Unfortunately, due to an injury @AlexandraLukasz won't be able to perform this weekend. @almurph18 will be stepping in as @realjoeswash's partner instead! Join us in wishing Alexandra a speedy recovery 🙏❤️ #DancingOnIce"

Alex was originally partnered with Michael Barrymore this series but he was forced out of the competition due to injury before launch.

Meanwhile, Joe isn't the only celeb with a new pro.

Caprice Bourret and her professional skater Hamish Gaman did not skate earlier this month after 'parting ways'.

She's since been partnered up with with new pro Oscar Peter with the pair making their debut in last weekend's live show.

He said: "I cannot wait for you to see our first performance on the ice."

Another couple will be sent home in this weekend's latest live show which will be a fairytale themed episode.

Dancing On Ice airs on Sunday night on ITV.