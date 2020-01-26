Caprice will return to Dancing On Ice with a new pro skater - but what happened with her and Hamish Gaman?

Model Caprice Bourret, originally partnered with professional Hamish Gaman on this year's show, did not perform last Sunday night.

Hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby said Caprice and Hamish "had parted ways" in a surprise announcement.

Holly and Phil said in the live episode: "Unfortunately Caprice and Hamish have parted ways and will not be skating this week.

"As you saw in our opening number, Hamish remains very much part of our professional team and we hope to have Caprice back on the ice next week."

It's now been revealed that Caprice has started training with new pro Oscar Peter in the run up to this Sunday's next live episode where she will return to the rink.

ITV said: "We’re pleased to say that Caprice is back on the ice today in training and very much working towards returning to the show on Sunday night.”

As for what happened between Caprice and Hamish, sources on set have given conflicting accounts.

One insider claimed to The Sun that the pair's working relationship had turned "toxic".

“[Caprice] felt he was pushing her too hard in training and Caprice started to struggle," they alleged. “She felt he could have been more patient and they ended up having a big row."

However another source told the Daily Mail newspaper: "The 'pushing her too hard' comment is untrue. She's actually always wanted more hours on the ice and no days off.

"They never had a big row. Just didn't happen. There have never been raised voices. Sometimes people just don't get along without there being a huge argument. That just didn't happen."

Meanwhile, it's been reported that Caprice had complained to ITV about being 'bullied' in training.

However a spokesperson for ITV said: “We take allegations of bullying very seriously but found no evidence on Dancing On Ice and strongly refute any suggestion to the contrary.”

Alongside Caprice and her new pro partner, the remaining couples on Dancing On Ice 2020 include magician Ben Hanlin & Carlotta Edwards; Steps singer Ian ‘H’ Watkins & Matt Evers and TV presenter Joe Swash & Alexandra Schauman.

Joining them are footballer Kevin Kilbane & Brianne Delcourt; Paralympian Libby Clegg MBE & Mark Hanretty; soap star Lisa George & Tom Naylor; Love Island's Maura Higgins & Alexander Demetriou, Radzi Chinyanganya & Jess Hatfield and Diversity dancer Perri Kiely & Vanessa Bauer.

Another couple will be sent home in this weekend's latest live show.

Dancing On Ice airs on Sunday night on ITV.