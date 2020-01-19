Caprice has been forced to miss tonight's Dancing On Ice live show.

This Sunday night saw Dancing On Ice return live to ITV as the remaining celebs skated together for the first time.

However one of the remaining eleven was missing from the line up as model Caprice Bourret was not able to perform.

Hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby said that she and pro partner Hamish Gaman "had parted ways" and they hoped Caprice would return to the ice next Sunday night.

Further information on what happened between Caprice and Hamish to cause them to miss Sunday's show has yet to be confirmed.

A spokesperson for the show said: "We hope to have Caprice back on the ice next week."

Caprice's pro Hamish did take to the ice, performing in the opening group routine.

Holly and Phil said: "Unfortunately Caprice and Hamish have parted ways and will not be skating this week.

"As you saw in our opening number, Hamish remains very much part of our professional team and we hope to have Caprice back on the ice next week."

In this week's musicals themed special, the contestants and their professional skating partners perform a routine from a famous stage show in the hope of avoiding the dreaded skate off.

Alongside Caprice and Hamish, the remaining couples on Dancing On Ice 2020 include magician Ben Hanlin & Carlotta Edwards; Steps singer Ian ‘H’ Watkins & Matt Evers and TV presenter Joe Swash & Alexandra Schauman.

Joining them are footballer Kevin Kilbane & Brianne Delcourt; Paralympian Libby Clegg MBE & Mark Hanretty; soap star Lisa George & Tom Naylor and newsreader Lucrezia Millarini & Brendyn Hatfield.

Completing the cast are Love Island's Maura Higgins & Alexander Demetriou, Radzi Chinyanganya & Jess Hatfield and Diversity dancer Perri Kiely & Vanessa Bauer.

The formidable Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean head up this year's ice panel alongside dance supremo Ashley Banjo and the fabulous John Barrowman.

They'll mark each of the latest routines out of ten before viewers vote for their favourite.

The two couples with the fewest combined judges' marks and viewers' votes will have to skate again and one pair will be sent home.

Dancing On Ice airs on Sunday night on ITV.