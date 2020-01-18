Radzi Chinyanganya has undergone a major transformation for this week's Dancing On Ice.

This Sunday night will Dancing On Ice return live to ITV as the eleven remaining celebs skate together for the first time.

It's a musicals themed special as the contestants and their professional skating partners perform a routine from a famous stage show in the hope of avoiding the dreaded skate off.

Radzi and pro partner and Jessica Hatfield will be performing to I'm A Believer from Shrek the Musical - and he's gone all out on the costume.

Ahead of this week's show, @iamradzi came in for a make-up test... pretty incredible, right? On a scale of 1-100, how excited are you to see the finished look on Sunday? #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/gVYuOjdtli — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) January 18, 2020

With the help of the show's make up team and a costume created by the company behind The Masked Singer's (Plunge Creations) spectacular disguises, Radzi will be taking to the ice as Shrek.

You can watch a time lapse of Radzi's transformation above, sitting patiently for an hour and 45 minutes in the make-up chair rehearsing the look which will be improved upon even further ahead of Sunday's show.

Hosted by Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, the Greatest Show on Ice continues at 6PM on ITV on Sunday (January 18).

The formidable Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean head up this year's ice panel alongside dance supremo Ashley Banjo and the fabulous John Barrowman.

They'll mark each of the latest routines out of ten before viewers vote for their favourite.

The two couples with the fewest combined judges' marks and viewers' votes will have to skate again and one pair will be sent home.

Alongside Radzi and Jessica, the remaining couples on Dancing On Ice 2020 include magician Ben Hanlin & Carlotta Edwards; model Caprice Bourret & Hamish Gaman; Steps singer Ian ‘H’ Watkins & Matt Evers and TV presenter Joe Swash & Alexandra Schauman.

Joining them are footballer Kevin Kilbane & Brianne Delcourt; Paralympian Libby Clegg MBE & Mark Hanretty; soap star Lisa George & Tom Naylor and newsreader Lucrezia Millarini & Brendyn Hatfield.

Completing the cast are Love Island's Maura Higgins & Alexander Demetriou and Diversity dancer Perri Kiely & Vanessa Bauer.