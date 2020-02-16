Dancing On Ice 2020 leaderboard! Week 7 scores and results

Here are all the rankings and Dancing On Ice 2020 results from the scoreboard of Week 7.

This weekend saw the remaining celebrities skating together for the sixth time.

After Ian ‘H’ Watkins became the latest celeb to leave last weekend, six contestants were left on the series.

This week they were competing for a spot in the Quarter Finals in props week.

Those making up this weekend's cast included magician Ben Hanlin & Carlotta Edwards; soap star Lisa George & Tom Naylor; Love Island's Maura Higgins & Alexander Demetriou and TV presenter Joe Swash & Alex Murphy.

Completing this evening's line up were Paralympian Libby Clegg MBE & Mark Hanretty; and Diversity dancer Perri Kiely & Vanessa Bauer.

At the end of each routine the judges - Torvill, Dean, John Barrowman and Ashley Banjo - gave their comments and marks out of 10 before viewers could vote for their favourite.

The judges scores were then combined with the viewer votes before the bottom two couples were revealed as Libby Clegg & Mark Hanretty and Maura Higgins & Alexander Demetriou.

The judging panel then chose which couple to save and it was Love Island star Maura Higgins who left Dancing On Ice this weekend.

Each week Torvill and Dean will alternate the role of Head Judge. In the event of a tie, it'll be down to them to decide who leaves the competition. This week Chris was in the role of head judge.

Recap the Dancing On Ice scores from February 16 below...

Dancing On Ice 2020 leaderboard scoreboard and scores - Week 7

Dancing On Ice 2020 continues Sunday nights at 6PM on ITV.