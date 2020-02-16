Here are tonight's Dancing On Ice 2020 line up of contestants and the music they'll be skating to.
Dancing On Ice continues with its brand new series this evening, as all of the remaining celebrities skate together once more.
Legendary skating duo Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean will be reunited with original hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on the show that sees celebrity skaters take to the ice in a bid to dance and dazzle their way to glory.
Torvill and Dean will both sit on the ice panel alongside Ashley Banjo and John Barrowman.
Six celebrity contestants remain, each dancing a brand new routine together with their professional partners.
Tonight's Dancing On Ice 2020 Week 7 line up
Lisa George and Tom Naylor
La Vie En Rose - Louis Armstrong - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music
Ben Hanlin and Carlotta Edwards
Summer Holiday - Cliff Richard, The Shadows - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music
Joe Swash and Alex Murphy
Candy - Robbie Williams - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music
Libby Clegg MBE and Mark Hanretty
A Thousand Miles - Vanessa Carlton - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music
Perri Kiely and Vanessa Bauer
The Rockafeller Skank - Fatboy Slim - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music
Maura Higgins and Alexander Demetriou
The Boy Does Nothing - Alesha Dixon - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music
At the end of each routine the judges will award their marks and scores out of 10 before viewers can vote for their favourite.
Once the judges scores have been combined with the viewer's votes, the bottom two couples will be revealed.
They will skate again before the judging panel will choose who to save and who to send home. Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean will alternate the role of Head Judge, having the casting vote. This week Chris will be head judge.
Ian ‘H’ Watkins, Kevin Kilbane, Radzi Chinyanganya, Lucrezia Millarini and Trisha Goddard have all been eliminated so far.
As well as all that, The Script join the show for an incredible performance of their latest single alongside the professional skaters.
Dancing On Ice 2020 airs tonight (Sunday February 16) on ITV from 6PM.