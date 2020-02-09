Another celebrity has left Dancing On Ice 2020 in tonight's results - who was voted off?

This weekend saw all of the remaining celebrities skating for the fifth time this year.

After Kevin Kilbane became the fourth celeb to leave last weekend, and Caprice withdrew, 7 contestants were left on the series.

Dancing On Ice 2020 results

Following each of the celeb's latest live performances, it was Steps singer Ian ‘H’ Watkins who was voted off Dancing On Ice 2020 after the skate off against magician Ben Hanlin.

In the skate off, judges Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, John Barrowman and Ashley Banjo decided who to save after the couples skated again.

John, Ashley and Chris all saved Ben, leaving H to go home. Although her casting vote was not needed, head judge Jayne also saved Ben.

Those left on the Dancing On Ice line up this weekend included magician Ben Hanlin & Carlotta Edwards; soap star Lisa George & Tom Naylor; Love Island's Maura Higgins & Alexander Demetriou and TV presenter Joe Swash & Alex Murphy.

Joining them were Paralympian Libby Clegg MBE & Mark Hanretty; Steps singer Ian ‘H’ Watkins & Matt Evers and Diversity dancer Perri Kiely & Vanessa Bauer.

At the end of each routine, judges Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, John Barrowman and Ashley Banjo marked the celebs out of 10. Viewers could then vote for their favourite.

The two couples ranked bottom of the combined judges and viewer leaderboard went forward to the skate off.

This week that was Steps singer Ian ‘H’ Watkins & his pro skater Matt Evers and magician Ben Hanlin & his pro partner Carlotta Edwards.

In the skate-off, the two celebs performed again and the judging panel chose who to save and who to send home.

Each week Torvill and Dean alternate the role of Head Judge. In the event of a tie, it'll be down to them to decide who leaves the competition. This week, Jayne was head judge.

Dancing On Ice 2020 continues Sunday nights on ITV.