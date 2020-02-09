Dancing On Ice 2020 leaderboard! Week 6 scores and results

Here are all the rankings and Dancing On Ice 2020 results from the scoreboard of Week 6.

This weekend saw the remaining celebrities skating together for the fifth time.

After Kevin Kilbane became the latest celeb to leave last weekend, and Caprice quit, 7 contestants were left on the series.

Those making up this weekend's cast included Ben Hanlin & Carlotta Edwards; Steps singer Ian ‘H’ Watkins & Matt Evers and TV presenter Joe Swash & new dance partner Alex Murphy, who has replaced injured Alexandra Schauman.

Completing this evening's line up were Paralympian Libby Clegg MBE & Mark Hanretty; soap star Lisa George & Tom Naylor; Love Island's Maura Higgins & Alexander Demetriou; and Diversity dancer Perri Kiely & Vanessa Bauer.

At the end of each routine the judges - Torvill, Dean, John Barrowman and Ashley Banjo - gave their comments and marks out of 10 before viewers could vote for their favourite.

The judges scores were then combined with the viewer's votes before the bottom two couples were revealed as Ian ‘H’ Watkins & Matt Evers and Ben Hanlin & Carlotta Edwards.

The judging panel then chose who to save and who to send home and it was H who left Dancing On Ice this weekend.

Each week Torvill and Dean will alternate the role of Head Judge. In the event of a tie, it'll be down to them to decide who leaves the competition. This week Jayne was in the role of head judge.

Recap the Dancing On Ice scores from February 9 below...

Dancing On Ice 2020 leaderboard scoreboard and scores - Week 6

Dancing On Ice 2020 continues Sunday nights at 6PM on ITV.