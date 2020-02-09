Here are tonight's Dancing On Ice 2020 line up of contestants and the music they'll be skating to.

Dancing On Ice continues with its brand new series this weekend, as all of the remaining celebrities skate together once more.

Legendary skating duo Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean will be reunited with original hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on the show that sees celebrity skaters take to the ice in a bid to dance and dazzle their way to glory.

Torvill and Dean will both sit on a revamped ice panel alongside choreographer extraordinare Ashley Banjo and new judge John Barrowman.

Last weekend saw footballer Kevin Kilbane become the latest celeb to be eliminated and another star will head home this Sunday.

Seven celebrity contestants remain, each dancing a brand new routine together with their professional partners.

Tonight's Dancing On Ice 2020 Week 6 line up and music

Lisa George and Tom Naylor

Hot Honey Rag - Chicago Orchestra - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Ben Hanlin and Carlotta Edwards

Little Talks - Of Monsters and Men - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Joe Swash and Alex Murphy*

Boogie Wonderland - Earth, Wind & Fire, The Emotions - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Libby Clegg MBE and Mark Hanretty

I Like It Like That - Pete Rodriquez - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Ian ‘H’ Watkins and Matt Evers

Fever - Michael Buble - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Perri Kiely and Vanessa Bauer

Johnny B. Goode - Chuck Berry - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Maura Higgins and Alexander Demetriou

Don't Let Me Be Misunderstood - Santa Esmeralda - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

* Due to injury, Alex will again replace Joe's pro partner Alexandra Schauman for this week's performance.

At the end of each routine the judges will award their marks and scores out of 10 before viewers can vote for their favourite.

Once the judges scores have been combined with the viewer's votes, the bottom two couples will be revealed.

They'll face the fifth skate off of the series live tonight. Kevin Kilbane, Radzi Chinyanganya, Lucrezia Millarini and Trisha Goddard have all been eliminated so far.

Both couples will skate again again before the judging panel will choose who to save and who to send home. Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean will alternate the role of Head Judge, having the casting vote. This week Chris will be head judge.

As well as all that there will be a spectacular group performance to open the show.

Dancing On Ice 2020 airs tonight on ITV from 6PM.