Another celebrity has left Dancing On Ice 2020 in tonight's results - who was voted off?

This weekend saw all of the remaining celebrities skating for the fourth time this year.

After Radzi Chinyanganya became the third celeb to leave last weekend, 9 contestants were left on the series.

However ahead of Sunday's episode, Caprice Bourret QUIT the show while illness forced Libby Clegg to miss the episode leaving only seven celebs to perform.

Dancing On Ice 2020 results

Following each of the celeb's latest live performances, it was footballer Kevin Kilbane who was voted off Dancing On Ice 2020 after the skate off against Steps singer Ian ‘H’ Watkins.

In the skate off, judges Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, John Barrowman and Ashley Banjo decided who to save after the couples skated again.

John, Ashley and Jayne all saved H, leaving Kevin to go home. Although his casting vote was not needed, head judge Chris also saved H.

Those taking to the rink on the Dancing On Ice line up this weekend were Ben Hanlin & Carlotta Edwards; Steps singer Ian ‘H’ Watkins & Matt Evers and TV presenter Joe Swash & temporary dance partner Alex Murphy, who once again stood in for an injured Alexandra Schauman.

Joining them were footballer Kevin Kilbane & Brianne Delcourt; soap star Lisa George & Tom Naylor; Love Island's Maura Higgins & Alexander Demetriou; and Diversity dancer Perri Kiely & Vanessa Bauer.

This weekend was a special fairy-tale themed episode. At the end of each routine, the panel marked the celebs out of 10 while viewers voted for their favourite.

The two couples ranked bottom of the combined judges and viewer leaderboard went forward to the skate off.

> Dancing On Ice 2020 leaderboard! Week 5 scores and results.

This week that was Kevin Kilbane & his pro partner Brianne Delcourt and Ian ‘H’ Watkins & his pro partner Matt Evers.

In the skate-off, the two celebs performed again and the judging panel chose who to save and who to send home. Each week Torvill and Dean alternate the role of Head Judge. In the event of a tie, it'll be down to them to decide who leaves the competition.

Elsewhere in this week's Dancing On Ice results, there was a special performance from the cast of Disney On Ice.

Dancing On Ice 2020 continues Sunday nights on ITV.