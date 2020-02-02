Dancing On Ice 2020 leaderboard! Week 5 scores and results

Here are all the rankings and Dancing On Ice 2020 results from the scoreboard of Week 5.

This weekend saw the remaining celebrities skating together in a Fairytale themed episode.

After Radzi Chinyanganya became the latest celeb to leave last weekend, 9 contestants were left on the series.

However ahead of Sunday's episode, Caprice Bourret QUIT the show while illness forced Libby Clegg to miss the episode leaving only seven celebs to perform.

Those making up this weekend's cast included magician Ben Hanlin & Carlotta Edwards; Steps singer Ian ‘H’ Watkins & Matt Evers and TV presenter Joe Swash & temporary dance partner Alex Murphy, who once again stood in for an injured Alexandra Schauman.

Joining them were footballer Kevin Kilbane & Brianne Delcourt; soap star Lisa George & Tom Naylor; Love Island's Maura Higgins & Alexander Demetriou; and Diversity dancer Perri Kiely & Vanessa Bauer.

At the end of each routine the judges - Torvill, Dean, John Barrowman and Ashley Banjo - gave their comments and marks out of 10 before viewers could vote for their favourite.

The judges scores were then combined with the viewer's votes before the bottom two couples were revealed as This week that was Kevin Kilbane & his pro partner Brianne Delcourt and Ian ‘H’ Watkins & his pro partner Matt Evers.

The judging panel then chose who to save and who to send home and it was Kevin who left Dancing On Ice this week.

Recap all the scores from Dancing On Ice on February 2 below...

Dancing On Ice 2020 leaderboard scoreboard and scores - Week 5

Dancing On Ice continues Sunday nights on ITV.