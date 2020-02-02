Here are this evening's Dancing On Ice 2020 line up of contestants and the music they'll be skating to.

Dancing On Ice continues with its brand new series on Sunday evening, as all of the remaining celebrities skate together once more.

Legendary skating duo Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean are reunited with original hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on the show that sees celebrity skaters take to the ice in a bid to dance and dazzle their way to glory.

Making up the judging panel are ice dancing superstars Torvill and Dean alongside John Barrowman and Ashley Banjo.

This week is a special Fairytale themed show with seven celebs performing after Caprice Bourret dramatically QUIT the series while illness has forced Libby Clegg to miss the show

Tonight's Dancing On Ice 2020 Week 5 line up

Lisa George and Tom Naylor

It's Oh So Quiet - Björk

Ben Hanlin and Carlotta Edwards

Hung Up - Madonna

Joe Swash and Alex Murphy*

Hero - Enrique Iglesias

Ian ‘H’ Watkins and Matt Evers

One Day I'll Fly Away - Randy Crawford

Perri Kiely and Vanessa Bauer

Stone Cold - Demi Lovato

Maura Higgins and Alexander Demetriou

She Wolf - Shakira

Kevin Kilbane and Brianne Delcourt

Abracadabra - Steve Miller Band

Libby Clegg MBE and Mark Hanretty (ILL)

Castles - Freya Ridings

Caprice and Oscar Peter (WITHDRAWN)

Rescue Me - Fontella Bass

* Due to injury, Alex will again replace Joe's pro partner Alexandra Schauman for this week's performance.

At the end of each routine the judges will award their marks and scores out of 10 before viewers can vote for their favourite.

Once the judges scores have been combined with the viewer's votes, the bottom two couples will be revealed.

They'll face the fourth skate off of the series live tonight. Radzi Chinyanganya, Lucrezia Millarini and Trisha Goddard have all been eliminated so far.

Both couples will skate again before the judging panel will choose who to save and who to send home. Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean will alternate the role of Head Judge, having the casting vote. This week Chris will be head judge.

As well as all that there will be a special performance from the cast of Disney On Ice.

Dancing On Ice 2020 airs tonight on ITV from 6PM.