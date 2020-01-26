Another celebrity has left Dancing On Ice 2020 in tonight's results - who was voted off?

This weekend saw all of the remaining celebrities skating for the third time this year.

After Lucrezia Millarini became the second celeb to leave last weekend, 10 contestants were left on the series.

Dancing On Ice 2020 results

Following each of the celeb's latest live performances, it was TV presenter Radzi Chinyanganya who was voted off Dancing On Ice 2020 tonight after the skate off against model Caprice.

In the skate off, judges Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, John Barrowman and Ashley Banjo decided who to save after the couples skated again.

John, Ashley and Chris all saved Caprice, leaving Radzi to go home. Although her casting vote was not needed, head judge for the week Jayne also saved Caprice.

Those left on the Dancing On Ice line up at the start of tonight included magician Ben Hanlin & Carlotta Edwards; Steps singer Ian ‘H’ Watkins & Matt Evers and TV presenter Joe Swash & temporary dance partner Alex Murphy, who stood in for an injured Alexandra Schauman.

Completing the line up on Sunday were footballer Kevin Kilbane & Brianne Delcourt; Paralympian Libby Clegg MBE & Mark Hanretty; soap star Lisa George & Tom Naylor and model Caprice Bourret & new pro partner Oscar Peter, Love Island's Maura Higgins & Alexander Demetriou; TV presenter Radzi Chinyanganya & Jessica Hatfield and Diversity dancer Perri Kiely & Vanessa Bauer.

The remaining celebrity couples took to the ice with a brand new routine. At the end of each performance the judges marked the celebs out of 10 before viewers could then vote for their favourite.

The two couples ranked bottom of the combined judges and viewer leaderboard went forward to the skate off.

This week that was Caprice Bourret & new pro partner Oscar Peter and Radzi Chinyanganya & pro skater Jessica Hatfield.

In the skate-off, the two celebs performed again and the judging panel chose who to save and who to send home. Each week Torvill and Dean alternate the role of Head Judge. In the event of a tie, it'll be down to them to decide who leaves the competition.

Dancing On Ice 2020 continues Sunday nights on ITV.