Dancing On Ice 2020 leaderboard! Week 4 scores and results

Here are all the rankings and Dancing On Ice 2020 results from the scoreboard of Week 4.

This weekend saw the remaining celebrities skating together for the third time.

After Lucrezia Millarini became the second celeb to leave last weekend, 10 contestants were left on the series.

They include magician Ben Hanlin & Carlotta Edwards; Steps singer Ian ‘H’ Watkins & Matt Evers and TV presenter Joe Swash & temporary dance partner Alex Murphy, who stood in for an injured Alexandra Schauman.

Joining them were footballer Kevin Kilbane & Brianne Delcourt; Paralympian Libby Clegg MBE & Mark Hanretty; soap star Lisa George & Tom Naylor and model Caprice Bourret & new pro partner Oscar Peter.

Completing the line up on Sunday were Love Island's Maura Higgins & Alexander Demetriou; TV presenter Radzi Chinyanganya & Jessica Hatfield and Diversity dancer Perri Kiely & Vanessa Bauer.

The remaining celebs took to the ice and at the end of each routine the judges - Torvill, Dean, John Barrowman and Ashley Banjo - gave their comments and marks out of 10 before viewers could vote for their favourite.

The judges scores were then combined with the viewer's votes before the bottom two celebs were revealed as Caprice and Radzi. The judging panel chose who to save and who to send home and it was Radzi who left Dancing On Ice tonight.

Each week Torvill and Dean will alternate the role of Head Judge. In the event of a tie, it'll be down to them to decide who leaves the competition. This week Jayne was in the role of head judge.

Recap the Dancing On Ice scores from January 26 below...

Dancing On Ice 2020 leaderboard scoreboard and scores - Week 4