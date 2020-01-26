Here are tonight's Dancing On Ice 2020 line up of contestants and the music they'll be skating to.

Dancing On Ice continues with its brand new series this Sunday evening, as all of the remaining celebrities skate together once more.

Legendary skating duo Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean will be reunited with original hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on the show that sees celebrity skaters take to the ice in a bid to dance and dazzle their way to glory.

Torvill and Dean will both sit on a revamped ice panel alongside Ashley Banjo and newcomer John Barrowman.

10 celebrity contestants remain and tonight they'll be dancing a brand new routine together with their professional partners.

Dancing On Ice 2020 Week 4 line up

Lisa George and Tom Naylor

Delilah - Tom Jones - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Ben Hanlin and Carlotta Edwards

Star Girl - McFly - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Joe Swash and Alex Murphy*

Nice To Meet Ya - Niall Horan - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Ian ‘H’ Watkins and Matt Evers

I Don't Feel Like Dancin' - Scissor Sisters - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Perri Kiely and Vanessa Bauer

Senorita - Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Libby Clegg MBE and Mark Hanretty

No Excuses - Meghan Trainor - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Caprice and Oscar Peter

Mickey - Toni Basil - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Maura Higgins and Alexander Demetriou

Say You Love Me - Jessie Ware - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Kevin Kilbane and Brianne Delcourt

Should I Stay Or Should I Go - The Clash - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Radzi Chinyanganya and Jessica Hatfield

Your Song - Elton John - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

* Due to injury, Alex will replace Joe's pro partner Alexandra Schauman for this week's performance.

At the end of each routine the judges will award their marks and scores out of 10 before viewers can vote for their favourite.

Once the judges scores have been combined with the viewer's votes, the bottom two couples will be revealed.

They'll face the third skate off of the series live tonight.

Both couples will skate again before the judging panel will choose who to save and who to send home. Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean will alternate the role of Head Judge, having the casting vote. This week Jayne will be head judge.

As well as all that there will be a spectacular group performance to open the show.

Dancing On Ice 2020 airs tonight between 6PM and 8PM Sunday evening, January 26, on ITV.