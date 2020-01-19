Here are all of the performances from this week's Dancing On Ice live show for you to watch.

This Sunday night saw the remaining couples performing live together for the first time this year.

Their routines were all scored by the judges before viewers had their chance to vote for their favourite ahead of the first skate off.

Here are all the performances plus the marks from judges John Barrowman, Ashley Banjo, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean respectively.

Lisa George and Tom Naylor

Song: The Deadwood Stage - Calamity Jane - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Judges' marks: 7, 7, 7, 7

Kevin Kilbane and Brianne Delcourt

Song: Cheek to Cheek - Top Hat - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Judges' marks: 5.5, 5.5, 5.5, 5.5

Lucrezia Millarini and Brendyn Hatfield

Song: Mamma Mia - Mamma Mia! The Musical - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Judges' marks: 5.5, 5.5, 5, 5

Maura Higgins and Alexander Demetriou

Song: One Night Only - Dreamgirls - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Judges' marks: 6, 6, 6.5, 6.5

Ben Hanlin and Carlotta Edwards

Song: Sandy - Grease - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Judges' marks: 6, 6, 6, 6

Joe Swash and Alexandra Schauman

Song: If I Only Had A Brain / We're Off To See The Wizard - The Wizard Of Oz - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Judges' marks: 5.5, 5, 5, 5

Libby Clegg MBE and Mark Hanretty

Song: Memory - Cats - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Judges' marks: 7, 7, 7, 7

Radzi Chinyanganya and Jessica Hatfield

Song: I'm A Believer - Shrek The Musical - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Judges' marks: 6.5, 6, 6, 6

Ian ‘H’ Watkins and Matt Evers

Song: The Other Side - The Greatest Showman - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Judges' marks: 7, 6.5, 6.5, 6.5

Perri Kiely and Vanessa Bauer

Song: I Just Can't Wait To Be King - The Lion King - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Judges' marks: 8, 8, 8, 8

Caprice and Hamish Gaman

Song: I'm Gonna Wash That Man Right Outa My Hair - South Pacific - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Judges' marks: Did Not Skate.

After all couples performed and had their routines marked by the judges, the viewers voted for their favourite.

The judges scores were then combined with the viewer's votes before the bottom two couples were revealed as Lucrezia & Brendyn and Kevin & Brianne who went forward to skate off.

After pairs both performed again, the judging panel chose who to save and who to send home and Lucrezia became the second celeb to leave the competition this year.

Dancing On Ice 2020 continues Sunday nights on ITV.

Next Sunday will see all ten remaining celebs return to the rink once more.