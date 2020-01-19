Dancing On Ice 2020 leaderboard! Week 3 scores and results

Here are all the rankings and Dancing On Ice 2020 results from the scoreboard of Week 3.

This weekend saw all of the remaining celebrities skating together for the first time this year.

And it was a musicals themed special, while the celebs also faced their first judges' challenge.

After Trisha Goddard became the first celeb to leave last weekend, 11 contestants were left on the series however this week model Caprice Bourret & Hamish Gaman did not skate.

Those who took to the ice were magician Ben Hanlin & Carlotta Edwards; Steps singer Ian ‘H’ Watkins & Matt Evers and TV presenter Joe Swash & Alexandra Schauman.

Joining them were footballer Kevin Kilbane & Brianne Delcourt; Paralympian Libby Clegg MBE & Mark Hanretty; soap star Lisa George & Tom Naylor and newsreader Lucrezia Millarini & Brendyn Hatfield.

Completing the line up on Sunday were Love Island's Maura Higgins & Alexander Demetriou; TV presenter Radzi Chinyanganya & Jessica Hatfield and Diversity dancer Perri Kiely & Vanessa Bauer.

At the end of each routine tonight the judges - Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, John Barrowman and Ashley Banjo - gave their comments and marks out of 10 before viewers could vote for their favourite.

The judges scores were then combined with the viewer's votes before the bottom two couples were revealed as Kevin and Lucrezia. The judging panel chose who to save and who to send home, and it was Lucrezia who left Dancing On Ice this week.

Each week Torvill and Dean will alternate the role of Head Judge. In the event of a tie, it'll be down to them to decide who leaves the competition. This week Chris was in the role of head judge.

Recap the Dancing On Ice scores from January 19 below...

Dancing On Ice 2020 leaderboard scoreboard and scores - Week 3