Here are this week's Dancing On Ice 2020 line up of contestants and the music they'll be skating to.

Dancing On Ice continues with its brand new series on Sunday evening, as the remaining celebrity skaters perform.

Legendary skating duo Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean will be reunited with original hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on the show that sees celebrity skaters take to the ice in a bid to dance and dazzle their way to glory.

Torvill and Dean both sit on the revamped ice panel alongside John Barrowman and Ashley Banjo.

11 celebrity contestants remain, each dancing a brand new routine together with their professional partners.

It'll be the first time they've all taken to the ice at the same time, having been split over the first two episodes.

Dancing On Ice 2020 Week 3 line up

Lisa George and Tom Naylor

The Deadwood Stage - Calamity Jane - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Ben Hanlin and Carlotta Edwards

Sandy - Grease - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Joe Swash and Alexandra Schauman

If I Only Had A Brain / We're Off To See The Wizard - The Wizard Of Oz - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Ian ‘H’ Watkins and Matt Evers

The Other Side - The Greatest Showman - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Perri Kiely and Vanessa Bauer

I Just Can't Wait To Be King - The Lion King - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Libby Clegg MBE and Mark Hanretty

Memory - Cats - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Caprice and Hamish Gaman

I'm Gonna Wash That Man Right Outa My Hair - South Pacific - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Lucrezia Millarini and Brendyn Hatfield

Mamma Mia - Mamma Mia! The Musical - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Maura Higgins and Alexander Demetriou

One Night Only - Dreamgirls - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Kevin Kilbane and Brianne Delcourt

Cheek to Cheek - Top Hat - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Radzi Chinyanganya and Jessica Hatfield

I'm A Believer - Shrek The Musical - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

At the end of each routine the judges will award their marks and scores out of 10 before viewers can vote for their favourite.

Once the judges scores have been combined with the viewer's votes, the bottom two couples will be revealed.

They'll face the second skate off of the series live in Sunday's show.

Both couples will skate again before the judging panel choose who to save and who to send home. Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean will alternate the role of Head Judge, having the casting vote. This week Chris will be head judge.

Last week's first elimination saw chat show legend Trisha Goddard become the first celebrity to leave the competition. She was in the bottom two skate off against Lucrezia Millarini who was saved by the judges to skate on.

As well as all that there will be a spectacular group performance to open the show.

Dancing On Ice 2020 airs from 6PM Sunday evening on ITV.