The second celebrity has left Dancing On Ice 2020 in tonight's results.

This weekend saw 10 of the remaining celebrities skating together for the first time this year.

After Trisha Goddard became the first celeb to depart last weekend, 11 contestants were left on the series however this week model Caprice Bourret & Hamish Gaman did not skate.

Dancing On Ice 2020 results

Following each of the celeb's second live performances, it was newsreader Lucrezia Millarini who was voted off Dancing On Ice 2020 after the skate off against footballer Kevin Kilbane.

In the skate off, judges Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, John Barrowman and Ashley Banjo decided who to save after the couples skated again.

Jayne and Ashley both voted to save Kevin while John voted to save Lucrezia. As the head judge for the week, Chris had the casting vote and saved Kevin.

Others on the Dancing On Ice line up this weekend were magician Ben Hanlin & Carlotta Edwards; Steps singer Ian ‘H’ Watkins & Matt Evers and TV presenter Joe Swash & Alexandra Schauman.

Joining them were Paralympian Libby Clegg MBE & Mark Hanretty; soap star Lisa George & Tom Naylor; Love Island's Maura Higgins & Alexander Demetriou; TV presenter Radzi Chinyanganya & Jessica Hatfield and Diversity dancer Perri Kiely & Vanessa Bauer.

Tonight saw a musicals themed special. At the end of each routine, judges Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, John Barrowman and Ashley Banjo marked the celebs out of 10. Viewers could then vote for their favourite.

The two couples ranked bottom of the combined judges and viewer leaderboard went forward to the skate off.

This week that was ITV journalist and newsreader Lucrezia Millarini & her pro partner Brendyn Hatfield and footballer Kevin Kilbane & his pro partner Brianne Delcourt.

In the skate-off, the two celebs performed again and the judging panel chose who to save and who to send home.

Each week Torvill and Dean alternate the role of Head Judge. In the event of a tie, it'll be down to them to decide who leaves the competition.

Dancing On Ice 2020 continues Sunday nights on ITV.