Dancing On Ice professional Vanessa Bauer will sit out tonight's latest live show.

The pro skater has been forced to miss this evening's episode after knocking her head during training.

Vanessa is currently partnered with Diversity dancer Perri Kiely, who took to the ice for the first time last weekend.

Although the pair were not due to skate competitively tonight, they were set to perform in a group number with the rest of last week's celebrities.

Vanessa said in a post on the Dancing On Ice Twitter feed: "I banged my head against a wall while I was skating last week. I feel completely fine however the medics have advised me to take the week off performing so I'm gutted that I can't perform in the group numbers this weekend.

"However I wish Perri and every one else a massive good luck for the show. I can't wait to watch!"

She added: "I will be back next week with an amazing number for all you to see and thank you so much for all the get well messages."

Dancing On Ice continues at 6PM tonight on ITV.

The six celebrity contestants yet to perform will skate in tonight's second live show, each dancing a debut routine together with their professional partners.

They are Libby Clegg MBE and Mark Hanretty; Caprice and Hamish Gaman; Lucrezia Millarini and Brendyn Hatfield; Maura Higgins and Alexander Demetriou; Kevin Kilbane and Brianne Delcourt; Radzi Chinyanganya and Jessica Hatfield.

At the end of each routine the panel will mark the performances before viewers can vote for their favourite.

Once the judges scores have been combined with the viewer's votes, the bottom couple will be revealed.

They'll face the first skate off of the series live this evening, facing Trisha Goddard. The chat show legend was bottom of last Sunday night's first round of skating.

After both of the bottom two skaters perform again, the judges will decide which one goes home.

Dancing On Ice airs Sunday nights on ITV.