Dancing On Ice's Ian 'H' Watkins and Matt Evers say they want to make their routines 'steamier'

The new series of Dancing On Ice kicked off its live shows last Sunday night.

H and Matt made Dancing On Ice history by becoming the first ever same-sex pairing.

They scored 25 points for their routine to High Hopes by Panic! at the Disco, placing them third on the leaderboard and seeing the pair safely into the next round.

Now Matt is hoping that the pair will be able to add some romance to their performances.

The pro skater told The Sun newspaper: "We have spoken to producers to see if we can make the routines a little steamier. Perhaps take it up a notch and add some romance.

"It's down to them though."

He added: "Last week we tested the waters and we were overwhelmed by the response from the viewers. Having a same sex couple on the show means so much to so many people - I didn't realise how huge it would be."

Although the response from viewers was overwhelmingly positive, a handful went out of their way to object.

Sixteen people took the time to make official complaints to TV watchdog Ofcom, the Metro newspaper reported in the week.

In response, Ofcom told the publication in a statement: "The selection and pairing of contestants is an editorial matter for ITV.

"Our rules do not discriminate between opposite-sex and same-sex couples."

An audience of more than 5 million watched Sunday's episode, putting the small amount of complaints into context.

Dancing On Ice continues this Sunday night on ITV with its second live show from 6:30PM.

This weekend the remaining six celebrity couples will skate live before one is sent home in the first elimination of the series.