Maura Higgins has confessed she "definitely" wants to win Dancing On Ice.

Love Island's Maura is one of this year's twelve celebrity contestants, skating with professional Alexander Demetriou.

Speaking ahead of her first skate on the ice this week, Maura admitted: "I’m very competitive and I definitely want to win.

"Or just get very far, I do want to do well. I’d be raging if I spent so much time training and then get voted off in the first couple of weeks. I won’t like that."

Asked how she'll react to potential criticism from the panel, Maura confessed: "I couldn’t give a damn. I’ll give it back.

"I think criticism is good because it makes you work harder for the following show. Everyone needs it."

Meanwhile, Maura revealed her biggest fear about taking the ice: "Doing the lifts and I heard about this head banger thing, which is terrifying.

"They are very daunting. But I will try anything. That’s just the way I am. I have to trust my partner. If you don’t trust them, you will do nothing. You might as well not do the show."

Maura and Alexander will be performing this weekend for skating legends Torvill Dean, choreographer Ashley Banjo, and new addition, the showman himself John Barrowman.

Also performing on Sunday are Paralympic sprinter Libby Clegg MBE & Mark Hanretty; model and actress Caprice & Hamish Gaman and newsreader Lucrezia Millarini & Brendyn Hatfield.

Joining them are footballer Kevin Kilbane & Brianne Delcourt and TV presenter Radzi Chinyanganya & Jessica Hatfield.

The judges scores will be combined with the viewer's votes before the bottom couple is revealed.

They'll face the first skate off of the series against TV chat show host Trisha Goddard and her pro partner Lukasz Rozycki, who were bottom of last week's opening show.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby host Dancing On Ice live on Sunday nights at 6PM on ITV.