Here are tonight's Dancing On Ice 2020 line up of contestants and the music they'll be skating to.

Dancing On Ice continues with its brand new series this weekend, as the remaining celebrity skaters perform.

Legendary skating duo Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean will be reunited with original hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on the show that sees celebrity skaters take to the ice in a bid to dance and dazzle their way to glory.

Torvill and Dean both sit on the ice panel alongside choreographer extraordinare Ashley Banjo and new judge John Barrowman.

The six celebrity contestants yet to perform will skate in tonight's second live show, each dancing a debut routine together with their professional partners.

Tonight's Dancing On Ice 2020 Week 2 line up

Libby Clegg MBE and Mark Hanretty

Reet Petite - Jackie Wilson - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Caprice and Hamish Gaman

Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Lucrezia Millarini and Brendyn Hatfield

Jump (For My Love) - The Pointer Sisters - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Maura Higgins and Alexander Demetriou

Juice - Lizzo - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Kevin Kilbane and Brianne Delcourt

Mr Blue Sky - Electric Light Orchestra - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Radzi Chinyanganya and Jessica Hatfield

Cake By The Ocean - DNCE - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

At the end of each routine the judges will award their marks and scores out of 10 before viewers can vote for their favourite.

Once the judges scores have been combined with the viewer's votes, the bottom couple will be revealed.

They'll face the first skate off of the series live this evening, facing Trisha Goddard. The chat show legend was bottom of last Sunday night's first round of skating.

Trisha and Sunday's lowest ranked performer will skate again again before the judging panel will choose who to save and who to send home. Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean will alternate the role of Head Judge, having the casting vote.

As well as all that there will be a spectacular group performance from last weekend's celebrity skaters plus their pros.

Dancing On Ice 2020 airs from 6PM this evening night on ITV.

The show then continues Sundays throughout the New Year and Spring.