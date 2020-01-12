The first celebrity has left Dancing On Ice 2020 in tonight's results.

Over the first two weekends, the 12 contestants on the line up performed.

The bottom two skaters from each Sunday night went head to head in the skate off this evening.

Dancing On Ice 2020 results

And it was TV chat show legend Trisha Goddard who was voted off Dancing On Ice 2020 after the skate off against newsreader Lucrezia Millarini.

In the skate off, judges Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, John Barrowman and Ashley Banjo decided who to save after the couples skated again.

John, Ashley and Chris all saved Lucrezia. Although her casting vote was not needed, this week's head judge Jayne said she too would've saved Lucrezia.

Performing on Dancing On Ice tonight were Paralympic sprinter Libby Clegg MBE & Mark Hanretty; model and actress Caprice & Hamish Gaman and newsreader Lucrezia Millarini & Brendyn Hatfield.

Joining them were Love Island's Maura Higgins & Alexander Demetriou; footballer Kevin Kilbane & Brianne Delcourt and TV presenter Radzi Chinyanganya & Jessica Hatfield.

At the end of each routine, judges Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, John Barrowman and Ashley Banjo marked the celebs out of 10. Viewers could then vote for their favourite.

Ranked bottom of the combined judges and viewer leaderboard were Lucrezia and her professional partner Brendyn Hatfield.

They therefore went into the skate off against chat show host Trisha Goddard and her pro partner Lukasz Rozycki, who were bottom of the first weekend's performance.

Also performing last weekend were soap actress Lisa George & Tom Naylor, TV magician Ben Hanlin & Carlotta Edwards, TV presenter Joe Swash & Alexandra Schauman, Steps singer Ian ‘H’ Watkins & Matt Evers and Diversity dancer Perri Kiely & Vanessa Bauer.

In the skate-off, the two celebs performed again and the judging panel chose who to save and who to send home.

Each week Torvill and Dean alternate the role of Head Judge. In the event of a tie, it'll be down to them to decide who leaves the competition.

Dancing On Ice 2020 airs Sunday nights on ITV. Next week the celebs will all perform together for the first time for a Musicals themed special.