Dancing On Ice 2020 leaderboard! Week 2 scores and results

Here are all the rankings and Dancing On Ice 2020 results from the scoreboard of Week 2.

Over the first two weekends, the 12 contestants on the line up will be split in two.

The second six contestants took to the ice in tonight's (January 12) latest live show, each dancing a debut routine together with their professional partners.

Performing tonight were Paralympic sprinter Libby Clegg MBE & Mark Hanretty; model and actress Caprice & Hamish Gaman and newsreader Lucrezia Millarini & Brendyn Hatfield.

Joining them were Love Island's Maura Higgins & Alexander Demetriou; footballer Kevin Kilbane & Brianne Delcourt and TV presenter Radzi Chinyanganya & Jessica Hatfield.

At the end of each routine the judges - Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, John Barrowman and Ashley Banjo - gave their comments and and marks out of 10 before viewers voted for their favourite.

The judges scores were then combined with the viewer's votes before the bottom couple was revealed as Lucrezia & Brendyn. They faced the first skate off of the series.

They were against TV chat show host Trisha Goddard and her pro partner Lukasz Rozycki, who were bottom of last week's opening show.

The judging panel chose who to save and who to send home and Trisha became the first celeb to leave the competition this year.

Recap tonight's (January 12) scoreboard below...

Dancing On Ice 2020 leaderboard scoreboard and scores - Week 2

Dancing On Ice 2020 airs Sunday nights on ITV at 6PM. Next weekend all the remaining skaters will perform on the same night for the first time this year. It'll be a musicals themed special and feature the first judges' challenge of the series.