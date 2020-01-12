Here are all of the performances from this week's Dancing On Ice live show for you to watch.

This Sunday night saw the second set of six couples performing live for the first time.

Their routines were all scored by the judges before viewers had their chance to vote for their favourite ahead of the first skate off.

Here are all the performances plus the marks from judges John Barrowman, Ashley Banjo, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean respectively.

Maura Higgins and Alexander Demetriou

Song: Juice - Lizzo - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Judges' marks: 5.5, 5.5, 5.5, 5.5

Lucrezia Millarini and Brendyn Hatfield

Song: Jump (For My Love) - The Pointer Sisters - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Judges' marks: 4.5, 5, 4.5, 4

Kevin Kilbane and Brianne Delcourt

Song: Mr Blue Sky - Electric Light Orchestra - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Judges' marks: 4.5, 4.5, 4.5, 5

Caprice and Hamish Gaman

Song: Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Judges' marks: 6, 6, 6.5, 7

Radzi Chinyanganya and Jessica Hatfield

Song: Cake By The Ocean - DNCE - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Judges' marks: 5.5, 5, 5, 5.5

Libby Clegg MBE and Mark Hanretty

Song: Reet Petite - Jackie Wilson - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Judges' marks: 7, 7, 7, 7

After all six couples performed and had their routines marked by the judges, the viewers voted for their favourite.

The judges scores were then combined with the viewer's votes before the bottom couple was revealed as Lucrezia & Brendyn. They faced the first skate off of the series against TV chat show host Trisha Goddard and her pro partner Lukasz Rozycki, who were bottom of last week's opening show.

The judging panel chose who to save and who to send home and Trisha became the first celeb to leave the competition this year.

Dancing On Ice 2020 continues Sunday nights on ITV.

Next Sunday all eleven celebs will skate again before one more is eliminated.