Dancing On Ice has received 16 complaints after Ian 'H' Watkins and Matt Evers' same-sex routine.

The new series of Dancing On Ice launched in December on ITV before the first live show on Sunday night.

It saw half of the twelve couples take to the ice as the judges scored each performance and viewers voted for their favourite.

H and Matt made Dancing On Ice history by becoming the first ever same-sex pairing - but a handful of viewers have gone out of their way to object.

Sixteen people took the time to make official complaints to TV watchdog Ofcom, the Metro newspaper has reported.

In response, Ofcom told the publication in a statement: "The selection and pairing of contestants is an editorial matter for ITV.

"Our rules do not discriminate between opposite-sex and same-sex couples."

During Sunday's live show, H and Matt's performance left new judge John Barrowman in tears.

He told the pair: "Seeing two men who represent someone who is like me and to skate as well as you did, you’ve done it now, the nerves are out of the way.

"We’ve shown that two men can perform and skate together so now do the tricks. I’m overwhelmed, I am almost speechless, it was just wonderful."

Meanwhile, an emotional H told hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield: "I have wanted this for so long and it means so much to so many people and the world is ready for this."

An audience of more than 5 million watched Sunday's episode, putting the small amount of complaints into context.

H and Matt scored 25 points for their routine to High Hopes by Panic! at the Disco, placing them third on the leaderboard and seeing the pair safely into the next round.

Dancing On Ice continues on Sunday nights on ITV.

This weekend the remaining six celebrity couples will skate live before one is sent home in the first elimination of the series.