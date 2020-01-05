Jason Gardiner breaks silence on Dancing On Ice exit

Jason Gardiner has spilled all on his Dancing On Ice exit.

Jason confirmed last year that he was quitting the ITV skating extravaganza after ten series as its most controversial star.

Now in a new interview, Jason has lifted the lid on why he departed.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper, Jason says that he decided to leave Dancing On Ice after his clashes last series with Gemma Collins.

He told how it led to abuse online, with one person threatening to throw acid in his face, and alleged it also caused rows between him and ITV.

Jason told the tabloid: “I loved Dancing on Ice, but it was time for me to go. I was no longer prepared to go through all that anxiety and anguish for the sake of ratings.

“I was fed up with the drama. And I’m now more content, happy and relaxed than ever.”

Jason went on to say he had not heard from most of his former co-stars since quitting.

“Since it was announced I was leaving the show I’ve had nothing from Phil and Holly. Not even a text message," Jason claimed. “It is hurtful, especially because when Phillip was getting a lot of negative attention recently I sent him a message of support.

“I thought they would get in touch but I’ve learned this industry is full of fake and disingenuous people.”

He added: "Christopher Dean and Jayne Torvill — who are idols of mine — didn’t contact me either... The only person who sent me a text message was Ashley Banjo."

Following Jason's exit, John Barrowman has been confirmed to join the panel alongside returning judges Torvill, Dean and Ashley,

But Jason thinks the newbie will find the going tough, explaining: “I don’t envy John Barrowman. It’s amazing that he didn’t even make it to the final as a contestant, and yet he’s in a position to critique.

"He’s an amazing showman, but he is not a choreographer, so it will be interesting to see how he carves a place for himself on the panel when the credentials don’t stack up.”

Dancing On Ice begins live tonight at 6PM on ITV.

On joining the show, new judge John Barrowman said: “I am so excited to be returning to the Dancing On Ice family. Unlike most I have been through the rigorous task of skating live as a contestant in the first series.

"This is a thrilling adventure for me and I hope to bring a Fresh, Fun and Fab-u-lous angle to the judging panel.”

Twelve celebrities have signed up for the show, with the first group of six performing tonight.

Taking to the ice this evening are soap actress Lisa George, chat show legend Trisha Goddard, TV magician Ben Hanlin, TV presenter Joe Swash, Steps singer Ian ‘H’ Watkins and Diversity dancer Perri Kiely.