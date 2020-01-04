Dancing On Ice's Ben Hanlin suffers "a big injury" ahead of first live show

Dancing On Ice 2020's Ben Hanlin has injured his ribs ahead of Sunday's first live show.

Hosted by Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, the Greatest Show on Ice will be back for its new series this weekend.

Sunday night will see the first six celebrities and their pro skating partners perform live for the first time.

TV magician Ben, best known for his appearances in ITV2 series Tricked, is partnered with professional Carlotta Edwards.

However with days to go before the show he suffered a nasty injury.

"We have a problem. So a couple of days ago I went on the ice, just before we came back, to work off the Christmas turkey," Ben told his followers on Instagram.

He explained: "I've had a big injury and I've smashed my ribs. I'm all strapped up but I just went out skating and couldn't do any of the lifts.

"I couldn't lift Carlotta... but I've got till Sunday to get through it."

Revealing more to The Sun newspaper, Ben shared: "I was warming up.

"I'd just stepped on the ice I was going left and right, hit a toe pick, slammed face first, belly flopped looking like a complete idiot and got up and realised that my ribs hit the ice first. I was winded, I tried to carry on, I've been in agony ever since."

Ben's injury follows TV presenter Michael Barrymore being forced out of the series after breaking his wrist.

He said last month: "I am absolutely devastated; I have loved every second of the journey so far with my wonderful dance partner Alex Murphy and the support from the public has been overwhelming."

Michael has been replaced on the line up by former Blue Peter presenter Radzi Chinyanganya.

The first live show of Dancing On Ice 2020 will air on Sunday, January 5 on ITV from 6PM.

Alongside Ben, those skating this week are soap actress Lisa George and Tom Naylor; chat show legend Trisha Goddard and Lukasz Rozycki; TV presenter Joe Swash and Alexandra Schauman; Steps singer Ian ‘H’ Watkins and Matt Evers; and Perri Kiely and Vanessa Bauer .