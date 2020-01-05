Dancing On Ice 2020 results! First celebrity in the skate off revealed

Trisha Goddard will face the first Dancing On Ice 2020 skate off following tonight's live results.

Over the first two weekends, the 12 contestants on the line up will be split in two.

Performing tonight were soap actress Lisa George & Tom Naylor, chat show legend Trisha Goddard & Lukasz Rozycki and TV magician Ben Hanlin & Carlotta Edwards.

Joining them were TV presenter Joe Swash & Alexandra Schauman, Steps singer Ian ‘H’ Watkins & Matt Evers and Diversity dancer Perri Kiely & Vanessa Bauer.

At the end of each routine, judges Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, John Barrowman and Ashley Banjo marked the celebs out of 10. Viewers could then vote for their favourite.

Trisha & Lukasz were bottom after the judges' scores and viewer votes were combined.

> Dancing On Ice 2020 leaderboard! Week 1 scores and results.

They will therefore have to dance again and face elimination next Sunday night. They'll face the celebrity skater who ranks bottom of next weekend's scores and votes.

Trisha said she was "excited" to skate again after finishing bottom of the scoreboard following her debut routine to Give It Up by KC & The Sunshine Band where she fell over on the ice.

Trisha told hosts Holly and Phil: "I'm not surprised. I'm actually excited because it gives me another chance to show what I can do."

The remaining six celebs and their pros - Libby Clegg MBE and Mark Hanretty; Caprice and Hamish Gaman; Lucrezia Millarini and Brendyn Hatfield; Maura Higgins and Alexander Demetriou; Kevin Kilbane and Brianne Delcourt; Radzi Chinyanganya and Jessica Hatfield - will perform live next Sunday night.

In the skate-off, the two celebs will perform a 'Save Me Skate' and the judging panel will choose who to save and who to send home.

Each week Torvill and Dean will alternate the role of Head Judge. In the event of a tie, it'll be down to them to decide who leaves the competition.

Dancing On Ice 2020 airs Sunday nights on ITV.