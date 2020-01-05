Here is tonight's Dancing On Ice 2020 line up of contestants and the music they'll be skating to.

Dancing On Ice makes its return to TV screens for a brand new series this weekend.

Legendary skating duo Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean will be reunited with original hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on the show that sees celebrity skaters take to the ice in a bid to dance and dazzle their way to glory.

Torvill and Dean will both sit on a revamped ice panel alongside choreographer extraordinare Ashley Banjo and new judge John Barrowman.

Six contestants will kick off tonight's opening live show, each dancing a debut routine on the ice together with their professional partners.

Tonight's Dancing On Ice 2020 Week 1 line up

Lisa George and Tom Naylor

When I Fall In Love - Nat King Cole

Trisha Goddard and Lukasz Rozycki

Give It Up - KC & The Sunshine Band

Ben Hanlin and Carlotta Edwards

Bring Me To Life - Evanescence

Joe Swash and Alexandra Schauman

Dance With Me Tonight - Olly Murs

Ian ‘H’ Watkins and Matt Evers

High Hopes - Panic! At The Disco

Perri Kiely and Vanessa Bauer

Putting' On The Ritz - Robbie Williams

At the end of each routine the judges will award their marks and scores before viewers can vote for their favourite.

Once the judges scores have been combined with the viewer's votes, the bottom couple will be revealed. They'll face the first skate off of the series, next weekend.

The remaining six celebs and their pros - Libby Clegg MBE and Mark Hanretty; Caprice and Hamish Gaman; Lucrezia Millarini and Brendyn Hatfield; Maura Higgins and Alexander Demetriou; Kevin Kilbane and Brianne Delcourt; Radzi Chinyanganya and Jessica Hatfield - will skate next weekend.

The bottom ranked skaters from the first two weekends will then face off in the skate off.

They'll perform again before the judging panel will choose who to save and who to send home. Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean will alternate the role of Head Judge, having the casting vote.

As well as all that there will be a spectacular opening performance featuring all of the Dancing On Ice 2020 celebrities and skating professionals.

Dancing On Ice 2020 airs from 6PM Sunday night on ITV.

The show then continues Sundays throughout the New Year and Spring.