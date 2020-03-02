The Dancing On Ice line up is down to its final three - who do you want to win?

Hosted by Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, the Greatest Show on Ice returned for a brand new series this New Year.

The weekend saw the latest live show of Dancing On Ice 2020 as the celebrities faced the eighth elimination of the series.

In the skate off, magician Ben Hanlin said his goodbyes as he was eliminated, leaving three contestants in the competition.

Who are you currently backing to win Dancing On Ice? Vote for your favourite of the couples below...

Twelve celebrities started the series, competing to become the new champion of the rink with the help of some of the world’s greatest skating professionals.

The twelve couples on Dancing On Ice 2020 include magician Ben Hanlin & Carlotta Edwards; model Caprice Bourret & Hamish Gaman; Steps singer Ian ‘H’ Watkins & Matt Evers and TV presenter Joe Swash & Alexandra Schauman.

Joining them are footballer Kevin Kilbane & Brianne Delcourt; Paralympian Libby Clegg MBE & Mark Hanretty; soap star Lisa George & Tom Naylor and newsreader Lucrezia Millarini & Brendyn Hatfield.

Completing the cast are Love Island's Maura Higgins & Alexander Demetriou; TV presenter Radzi Chinyanganya & Jessica Hatfield; Diversity dancer Perri Kiely & Vanessa Bauer and chat show legend Trisha Goddard & Lukasz Rozycki.

The formidable Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean head up the ice panel alongside dance supremo, Ashley Banjo and brand new addition, John Barrowman.

Dancing On Ice 2020 airs on Sunday nights on ITV.