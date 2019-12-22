Dancing On Ice celebrity and pro pairings: Couples revealed

The Dancing On Ice celebrity and pro couples have been revealed for 2020.

Dancing On Ice returns to TV tonight on ITV for the launch show of its new series.

A Christmas special airs Sunday from 7PM as the new line up of celebrities take to the ice for the first time.

It's already been confirmed that a total of 12 celebrities will be skating to impress the ice panel, consisting of skating legends Torvill and Dean, Ashley Banjo and new judge John Barrowman, as well as the viewers at home.

Previously the full line up of pro skaters were revealed, with some familiar faces from the past series returning alongside a number of new skaters.

Now the full list of pairings have been confirmed...

Dancing On Ice celebrity and pro couples

12 brand new contestants on Dancing On Ice 2020 were revealed earlier this year. Meet them and their pro partners below...

Joe Swash - Alexandra Schauman

Maura Higgins - Alexander Demetriou

Ian 'H' Watkins - Matt Evers

Trisha Goddard - Łukasz Różycki

Caprice - Hamish Gaman

Perri Kiely - Vanessa Bauer

Lisa George - Tom Naylor

Kevin Kilbane - Brianne Delcourt

Lucrezia Millarini - Brendyn Hatfield

Libby Clegg - Mark Hanretty

Ben Hanlin - Carlotta Edwards

Radzi Chinyanganya - Jessica Hatfield

The pairs will take to the ice for the first time in tonight's launch show.

The one off Christmas extravaganza will also feature another show stopping performance from ice legends Torvill and Dean, as well as performances from some of Dancing on Ice’s most popular alumni, including Ray Quinn and Gemma Collins.

Plus, there will be music from Timi Dakolo and Emeli Sande as well as new Dancing On Ice judge John Barrowman.

Following this weekend's launch, the Dancing On Ice live shows will begin on Sunday, January 5.

Each week the pairs will skate for the judges and viewers at home.

The panel will offer their opinions before viewers get the chance to vote for their favourites.