Dancing On Ice 2020 is on its way - here's all you need to know about this year's series.

Dancing On Ice will return in the new year for what will be its twelfth series overall.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby will be back to host Dancing On Ice 2020 - but who will be on the line up and when will it start?

Here's your full guide to Dancing On Ice 2020...

Dancing On Ice start date

Fresh from the special Christmas launch episode, Dancing On Ice 2020 will start on Sunday 5th January at 6PM as half of the celebrities skate live for the first time.

The remaining six on the line up will skate live the following Sunday night, January 12 at 6PM, before the first skate off of the series.

You'll be able to watch episodes online and via ITV Hub.

Dancing On Ice contestants

12 brand new contestants on Dancing On Ice 2020 were revealed earlier this year. Meet the full line up and their professional skaters below...

Joe Swash - TV presenter and former I'm A Celebrity winner. Pro partner: Alexandra Schauman

Radzi Chinyanganya - TV presenter. Pro partner: Jessica Hatfield

Maura Higgins - 2019 Love Island contestant. Pro partner Alexander Demetriou

Ian 'H' Watkins - Steps singer. Pro partner: Matt Evers

Trisha Goddard - TV personality and chat show legend. Pro partner: Lukasz Rozycki

Caprice - American actress model, and TV personality. Pro partner: Hamish Gaman

Perri Kiely - Diversity dancer. Pro partner: Vanessa Bauer

Lisa George - Soap star who plays the role of Beth Tinker in Coronation Street. Pro partner: Tom Naylor

Kevin Kilbane - Footballer. Pro partner: Brianne Delcourt

Lucrezia Millarini - ITV newsreader. Pro partner: Brendyn Hatfield

Libby Clegg - Paralympic sprinter who won silver at London 2012 before gold at Rio 2016. Pro partner: Mark Hanretty

Ben Hanlin - Magician and TV personality who is best known for fronting ITV2 series Tricked. Pro partner: Carlotta Edwards

Dancing On Ice hosts and judges

Dancing On Ice's judging line up will see Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean and Ashley Banjo return to the panel, joined by new face John Barrowman MBE who replaces Jason Gardiner.

Former Dancing On Ice contestant John said: “I am so excited to be returning to the Dancing On Ice family. Unlike most I have been through the rigorous task of skating live as a contestant in the first series.

"This is a thrilling adventure for me and I hope to bring a Fresh, Fun and Fab-u-lous angle to the judging panel.”

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby will be back to host the series.