Dancing On Ice 2020 is on its way - here's all you need to know about this year's series.
Dancing On Ice will return in the new year for what will be its twelfth series overall.
Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby will be back to host Dancing On Ice 2020 - but who will be on the line up and when will it start?
Here's your full guide to Dancing On Ice 2020...
Dancing On Ice start date
Fresh from the special Christmas launch episode, Dancing On Ice 2020 will start on Sunday 5th January at 6PM as half of the celebrities skate live for the first time.
The remaining six on the line up will skate live the following Sunday night, January 12 at 6PM, before the first skate off of the series.
You'll be able to watch episodes online and via ITV Hub.
Dancing On Ice contestants
12 brand new contestants on Dancing On Ice 2020 were revealed earlier this year. Meet the full line up and their professional skaters below...
Joe Swash - TV presenter and former I'm A Celebrity winner. Pro partner: Alexandra Schauman
Radzi Chinyanganya - TV presenter. Pro partner: Jessica Hatfield
Maura Higgins - 2019 Love Island contestant. Pro partner Alexander Demetriou
Ian 'H' Watkins - Steps singer. Pro partner: Matt Evers
Trisha Goddard - TV personality and chat show legend. Pro partner: Lukasz Rozycki
Caprice - American actress model, and TV personality. Pro partner: Hamish Gaman
Perri Kiely - Diversity dancer. Pro partner: Vanessa Bauer
Lisa George - Soap star who plays the role of Beth Tinker in Coronation Street. Pro partner: Tom Naylor
Kevin Kilbane - Footballer. Pro partner: Brianne Delcourt
Lucrezia Millarini - ITV newsreader. Pro partner: Brendyn Hatfield
Libby Clegg - Paralympic sprinter who won silver at London 2012 before gold at Rio 2016. Pro partner: Mark Hanretty
Ben Hanlin - Magician and TV personality who is best known for fronting ITV2 series Tricked. Pro partner: Carlotta Edwards
Dancing On Ice hosts and judges
Dancing On Ice's judging line up will see Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean and Ashley Banjo return to the panel, joined by new face John Barrowman MBE who replaces Jason Gardiner.
Former Dancing On Ice contestant John said: “I am so excited to be returning to the Dancing On Ice family. Unlike most I have been through the rigorous task of skating live as a contestant in the first series.
"This is a thrilling adventure for me and I hope to bring a Fresh, Fun and Fab-u-lous angle to the judging panel.”
Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby will be back to host the series.