Dancing On Ice 2020 is on its way - here's who's on the full line up of contestants.

Dancing On Ice will return to ITV in the New Year on Sunday, January 5 for what will be its twelfth series.

Each week twelve celebrities will skate live with their professional partners in a bid to impress both the panel and the viewers, who will ultimately decide who wins the show.

ITV have now confirmed the full cast of celebrity contestants.

Here's a full recap of the confirmed Dancing On Ice line up for 2020...

Dancing On Ice 2020 line up

Joe Swash - TV presenter and former I'm A Celebrity winner

Maura Higgins - 2019 Love Island contestant

Ian 'H' Watkins - Steps singer

Lisa George - Soap star who plays the role of Beth Tinker in Coronation Stree

Perri Kiely - Diversity dancer

Kevin Kilbane - Footballer

Lucrezia Millarini - ITV newsreader

Libby Clegg - Paralympic sprinter who won silver at London 2012 before gold at Rio 2016

Ben Hanlin - Magician and TV personality who is best known for fronting ITV2 series Tricked

Trisha Goddard - TV personality and chat show legend

Caprice - American model, actress and TV personality

Radzi Chinyanganya - Blue Peter presenter

WITHDREW DUE TO INJURY: Michael Barrymore - TV entertainer

Meanwhile, this year sees John Barrowman join Torvill and Dean and Ashley Banjo on the judging panel.

Former Dancing On Ice contestant John said: “I am so excited to be returning to the Dancing On Ice family. Unlike most I have been through the rigorous task of skating live as a contestant in the first series.

"This is a thrilling adventure for me and I hope to bring a Fresh, Fun and Fab-u-lous angle to the judging panel.”

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby once again return to present the show.

Dancing On Ice will air on ITV in 2020.

The last Dancing On Ice series was won by former Strictly pro James Jordan, beating Love Island's Wes Nelson and singer Saara Aalto in the final.