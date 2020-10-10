Who won Britain's Got Talent 2020 has been revealed in the live results from tonight's final.

Ten months in the making, this weekend saw one act triumph as the Britain’s Got Talent 2020 Champion.

Advertisements

Voted for by viewers an revealed in a live results show, it was comedy singer Jon Courtenay who won Britain's Got Talent 2020. He wins a life-changing £250,000 prize plus that coveted spot on the bill of the Royal Variety Performance.

Britain's Got Talent started earlier this year in April with its auditions but the semi-finals were delayed due to the pandemic.

Finally starting in September, the semi-finals were pre-recorded as acts performed for a socially distant panel of Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden, David Walliams and Ashley Banjo, who is sitting in for Simon Cowell.

In each semi-final, the judges picked one act to make the final and the viewers selected a second.

Making the final, the five judges picks were comedian Steve Royle, dance duo Aaron and Jasmine, magician Magical Bones, comedy singer Jon Courtenay and comedian Nabil Abdulrashid.

Advertisements

They were joined by the public's choices, father and son magician duo James and Dylan Piper, magician Damien O'Brien, choir Sign Along With Us, magician Jasper Cherry and magician Aidan McCann.

In the final, the top ten acts went head to head. They pre-recorded their performances the night before for safety reasons before the results were revealed live tonight.

Announcing the results, Ant and Dec first revealed Steve Royle in third place before Sign Along With Us wee announced as runners up and Jon Courtenay the winner.

Together with the acts, each semi-final show will also feature a special guest performance. This weekend saw a unique collaboration between the West End casts of Les Misérables – The Staged Concert, The Phantom of the Opera and Mary Poppins.

Britain's Got Talent will return in 2021 on ITV.

Advertisements

You can apply for next year's series online here.

Picture: ITV