Amber Davies starts favourite for Dancing On Ice

Welsh star Amber Davies is poised to begin the new series of Dancing On Ice as the favourite to win.

As a fresh group of celebrities prepare to showcase their skills on the ice this weekend, it appears that the former Love Island contestant is leading the pack.

The competition will feature twelve new celebrities, all eager to impress with their final performances. The early betting trends suggest Amber is the top contender. However, there has been a significant rise in support for Made in Chelsea’s Miles Nazaire. Initially priced at 5/1, Nazaire has now been bumped up to the 7/2 second favourite.

Olympic long jump champion Greg Rutherford, known for his remarkable leap at the London Olympics in 2012, is also in the fray. He is currently listed at 4/1, hoping to add a Dancing on Ice trophy to his collection of accolades. Comedian Lou Sanders and Coronation Street actor Ryan Thomas are also among the frontrunners, each with odds of 7/1.

In contrast, former boxer Ricky Hatton seems to face an uphill battle. With punters showing hesitance to back him, his odds have slipped from 28/1 to 40/1, positioning him as the underdog of the competition.

BoyleSports spokesperson Lawrence Lyons commented on the odds, saying: “Ricky Hatton is on the ropes already according to the odds, but Love Island’s Amber is the darling of punters so far. They clearly believe she has what it takes to win hearts on the ice.”

Dancing On Ice 2024 Odds

Amber Davies – 3/1

Miles Nazaire – 7/2

Greg Rutherford – 4/1

Lou Sanders – 7/1

Ryan Thomas – 7/1

Ricky Norwood – 10/1

Hannah Spearritt – 12/1

Eddie Edwards – 14/1

Adele Roberts – 20/1

Roxy Shahidi – 20/1

Claire Sweeney – 25/1

Ricky Hatton – 40/1

Dancing On Ice airs Sunday night on ITV1.