Meet The Voice UK finalist Jolie Stevens

Jolie Stevens has made it to the final round of The Voice UK 2023, representing Team Anne-Marie.

This year’s edition of The Voice UK has seen the return of celebrity Coaches Anne-Marie, Olly Murs, Sir Tom Jones, and will.i.am, who have once again taken their seats in the iconic red chairs.

Tonight marks the culmination of the series, with four talented finalists battling for the coveted title.

After seven weeks of auditions, nail-biting callbacks, and an intense semi-final last week, each team has one act left in the competition, all vying to be named The Voice 2023 UK champion.

Jolie Stevens: Team Anne-Marie’s Finalist

19-year-old Jolie Stevens from Cardiff sang Clearly by Grace VanderWaal at the auditions. Her performance won Jolie a spot on Team Anne-Marie.

The Voice UK: SR7: Ep5 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Jolie Stevens

In the callbacks, she captivated the coaches and audience with her rendition of Britney Spears’ Lucky, and in the semi-final, she delivered an emotive performance of Rihanna’s What Now, securing her spot in tonight’s final.

Jolie is up against Jolie Stevens from Team Olly, Callum Doignie from Team Tom, and the duo Jen and Liv from Team Will.

On putting her team together this year, Anne-Marie said: “It’s easy, when you hear it, it’s an easy decision to press the button. I think most of the time

I press my button really quick because I can hear it straight away. Most of the time I don’t hold out until the end.”

Emma Willis returns as the host, guiding viewers through the night’s events.

The finale will feature solo performances from each finalist as well as duets with their coaches. Viewers will then vote to decide the winner.

The Voice UK 2023 champion will receive a record deal, a £50,000 cash prize and a luxurious holiday.

The Voice final is set to air at 8:30 PM on ITV1 and ITVX.