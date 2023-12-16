The Voice UK final 2023 date confirmed

A date for The Voice UK final 2023 has been confirmed as the series draws to a close.

The quest for the newest vocal talent has seen Anne-Marie, Olly Murs, Sir Tom Jones and will.i.am taking their places in television’s most famous chairs.

Resuming their celebrated roles as the show’s superstar coaches, they’re joined by host Emma Willis for The Voice this year.

As the blind auditions come to a close, a date for the series final has been revealed.

When is The Voice final?

The Voice UK final will air on Saturday, 30 December at 8:30PM on ITV1 and ITVX.

Just four contestants will make it through to the last stage where they’ll compete for votes from the show’s fans.

Paloma Faith and Will.I.Am

The Voice winner gets crowned and wins a bumper prize for this year. They’ll take home not only a record deal with Universal but also £50,000 in cash and a luxury holiday.

For now, the series continues this Saturday night with the last of the blind auditions.

As ever, acts will sing to the backs of the coaches in the hope of convincing at least one to spin around.

In a first for The Voice UK this year, groups now have the opportunity to audition and compete for the title of champion.

The episode of The Voice UK features the thrilling conclusion of the Blind Auditions and the Callback stages, with the coaches accompanied by some special guests.

Anne Marie. Credit: ITV

Mentors Clara Amfo, Luke Evans, Paloma Faith, RAYE and Jamie Callum join the show. In the Callbacks, the coaches face the challenging task of narrowing down their teams from ten to three singers.

Next week will be the semi-final as the coaches each cut their acts down to just one act for the final.

You can catch up on recent episodes of The Voice online now via ITVX.