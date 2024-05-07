Taryn Charles’ connection to Simon Cowell revealed

Surrey-based teacher Taryn Charles delivered a show-stopping performance on Sunday night’s Britain’s Got Talent, earning the golden buzzer for her rendition of Aretha Franklin’s (You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman.

Advertisements

The emotional high point of the evening came when judge Bruno Tonioli chose to award her his one-a-season golden buzzer, propelling her straight to the live semi-finals.

The moment was particularly meaningful for Taryn, who had been hoping to impress judge Simon Cowell, recalling a memorable encounter with him from her youth.

“When I was growing up, he worked at a record label near our house,” Taryn told the Mirror. “I met him when I was 15 and said to him, ‘You’re gonna give me a record deal one day’.”

Reflecting on her audition in front of the musical mogul, she added: “I don’t remember the Golden Buzzer moment at all.

“I remember jumping up and down and suddenly screeching that I’d wet myself. I hadn’t really, but it was the only thing I could think of to say.

“I didn’t feel I sang my best, so the Golden Buzzer was very unexpected.”

Prior to her triumphant Britain’s Got Talent appearance, Taryn had been honing her skills on another ITV talent show, Starstruck, last year. The show featured members of the public impersonating showbiz stars, with a celebrity judges panel evaluating their performances.

Taryn appeared as a Whitney Houston impersonator, performing I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me).

Advertisements

On Saturday night, Bruno said: “I’m not bragging here but I had the honour to meet Carole King and you made me forget about her version. So much feeling and the colour of your voice is so unique. You’re a very, very special person.”

Britain’s Got Talent continues this weekend on ITV1 and ITVX.