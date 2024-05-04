Taryn Charles delivered a show-stopping audition on Britain’s Got Talent this week having been knocked back in the past.

A 39-year-old entertainer and teacher, Taryn’s performance of ‘(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman’ by Aretha Franklin not only earned her a standing ovation from the audience but also a golden buzzer from judge Bruno Tonioli, catapulting her straight to the live shows.

The audience was so moved by her rendition that they began shouting for the golden buzzer.

Responding to the crowd’s enthusiasm, Bruno didn’t hesitate to press the buzzer, showering Taryn in golden confetti.

Bruno was visibly impressed and shared a personal anecdote to underscore her impact: “I’m not bragging here but I had the honour to meet Carole King and you made me forget about her version. So much feeling and the colour of your voice is so unique. You’re a very, very special person.”

Alesha Dixon praised Taryn’s vocal quality: “You’ve got such a tone and raspiness, you know that saying ‘You could sing the phonebook’? I feel you’ve got that classic voice. But above and beyond that, you are special.”

Amanda Holden commented: “Honestly, from the minute you stepped foot just chatting to you, you’re so down to earth, you’re so sweet, so humble and then you knocked it out of the park. I can see how much that moment meant to you.

You’re physically shaking now and I’m thrilled you’ve got this chance.”

Simon Cowell, initially skeptical due to her nervousness, was taken aback by her talent. “I could see you were nervous and I was thinking ‘This probably isn’t going to be very good’ but then you started to sing. This is how people should sing. This is proper, proper singing. Has someone ever told you that you couldn’t do this?”

When Taryn confirmed she had faced doubt, Simon continued, “I bet someone at some point has said to you, ‘You haven’t got a great voice’ or ‘Nothing’s going to ever happen’ and boy did you prove that person wrong.

“And that’s what that golden buzzer is all about. You are a little star.”

Britain’s Got Talent continues on Saturday nights on ITV1.