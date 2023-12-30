Meet The Voice finalist Callum Doignie on Team Tom

Callum Doignie is the finalist on Team Tom in the final of The Voice UK tonight.

The latest search for the best vocal talent continues on The Voice UK 2023, with Anne-Marie, Olly Murs, Sir Tom Jones, and will.i.am returning as the renowned Coaches. They’re back in their iconic chairs, ready to guide the contestants.

This evening, the series reaches its peak as four talented individuals compete for the coveted title.

After seven weeks of auditions, intense callbacks, and the nail-biting semi-final last week, one contestant from each team is set to perform tonight, aiming to be declared The Voice 2023 UK champion.

All about Callum Doignie

Representing Team Tom in the final is 28-year-old builder Callum Doignie.

Callum Doignie and Sir Tom Jones

In the auditions, Callum lent his incredible voice to traitor by Olivia Rodrigo in the auditions, winning a spot on Team Tom. “You have a hell of a voice,” Sir Tom declared.

During the callbacks, Callum captivated the audience with A House Is Not a Home. His performance of Control by Zoe Wees in the semi-final earned his a spot in tonight’s final.

Callum will be competing against Jolie Stevens from Team Anne-Marie, Hope Winter from Team Olly, and Jen and Liv from Team Will.

Emma Willis returns as the host, overseeing the proceedings.

In the final showdown, each finalist will perform solo and in a duet with their coach. The audience will then vote for the winner.

The victor of The Voice UK this year will receive a record deal, £50,000 prize money, and a luxury holiday.

Catch The Voice UK final tonight at 8:30 PM on ITV1 and ITVX.

Reigning winner Sir Tom said: “You put your singer forward and present them the best way you can and hopefully you have the right songs for them. Whoever is representing Team Tom, as long as they do the best they can that’s all I can ask for and then it’s up to the studio audience whether they should win or not.”