The Masked Singer UK reveals special guest judges for new series

A host of guest stars have been revealed to be joining The Masked Singer’s new series.

The Masked Singer UK is back this weekend with twelve brand new contestants on the cast.

In the hit singing competition, a line up of renowned celebrities participate incognito, donned in extravagant costumes to conceal their true identities.

Celebrity sleuths Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, Mo Gilligan and Davina McCall all return to the panel, joined by an array of guest stars.

Those taking up an extra seat this year will be TV presenter Lorraine Kelly, comedian and actor Rob Brydon and singer Ellie Goulding.

The Masked Singer: SR5 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Joel Dommet, Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross ©ITV/Bandicoot TV

Actress Jennifer Saunders and popstar Olly Murs will also join the show.

Plus, former contestants Sir Lenny Henry aka The Blob, and Charlie Simpson aka Rhino, will be returning to the show.

As each celebrity showcases their vocal talents, the panel of top-tier detective-judges work to piece together the clues and solve one of television’s most intriguing puzzles.

The true identities of these celebrities are only revealed upon their elimination, during a dramatic unmasking on stage.

Saturday’s first episode marks the beginning of the contest, with the first six masked contestants going head-to-head. The episode culminates with a revelation, as the first celebrity is unmasked, unveiling their true identity.

Audiences can anticipate more challenging clues, outstanding performances, and astonishing reveals as the show poses the compelling question: “Who is behind the Mask?”.

The contestants appearing on the new series are Owl, Air Fryer, Bubble Tea, Eiffel Tower, Chicken Caesar, Piranha, Maypole, Cricket, Bigfoot, Dippy Egg, Weather and Rat

The Masked Singer UK begins at 7PM on ITV1 and ITVX on Saturday, 30 December.

The upcoming run follows a Christmas one-off special which featured four brand new celebrities being unmasked.