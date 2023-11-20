The Masked Singer returns with brand new series - first look

Get ready to kick off the New Year with more shouts of “take it off!” as The Masked Singer makes its way back to ITV1.

Judges Davina McCall, Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross and Mo Gilligan are set to return to their roles as celebrity sleuths in what’s become one of the nation’s most beloved guessing games.

Joel Dommett resumes his role as the host, gearing up to present a fresh array of incredibly quirky and distinct characters.

A new group of celebrities is ready to vie for a spot in the exclusive Masked Singer winners’ circle. They’ll be donning the show’s signature, outlandish costumes, singing incognito, and aiming to baffle both the panel and the viewers with their hidden identities.

A first look teaser airing on ITV showcased a preview of some of the new contestants.

They include a grasshopper, cockerel, a storm cloud and a robot.

A start date for the new series is to be confirmed, with past series typically launching either on the final weekend of December or first weekend of January.

Before the show’s main return, a one-off Christmas special will air this Christmas Day on ITV1 and ITTVX.

In a special Christmas edition, the beloved entertainment show is set to spread festive cheer with four celebrities disguised in extravagant holiday-themed costumes. Their goal? To confound both the panel of expert detectives and the audience at home.

Host Joel Dommett takes centre stage in this unique holiday special, joined by a merry crew of co-hosts: Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora, Davina McCall, and Mo Gilligan. Together, they embark on an exciting quest to unmask the true identities of the disguised celebrities.

This episode, featuring four stars hidden behind masks and an equal number of unmaskings, promises to be a festive treat, packed with unexpected revelations and thrilling suspense.

This Christmas extravaganza comes hot on the heels of a November special themed around I’m A Celebrity, where four mystery celebrities, all past participants of I’m A Celeb, performed songs while the judges endeavoured to guess who was behind the mask.

Past celebs that have appeared across the show’s series and specials have included Ne-Yo, Joss Stone and Natalie Imbruglia, Charlotte Church Jason Manford and Katherine Jenkins.

The Masked Singer UK airs on ITV1.