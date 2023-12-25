Here’s all the results and contestants who were unmasked on The Masked Singer UK’s Christmas special.

The award-winning show returned this Christmas Day with a Yuletide twist that was sure to entertain.

Host Joel Dommett led the festivities, accompanied by the returning panel of expert detectives – Davina McCall, Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross and Mo Gilligan. Joining them as a guest for the Christmas show was singer-songwriter Leona Lewis.

In the special episode, four festive characters: Decorations, Reindeer, Sprout, and Partridge (In A Pear Tree) took to the stage. Each performed in an attempt to keep their celebrity identities hidden from both the panel and the audience at home. Who was behind the mask?

The Masked Singer Christmas special contestants UNMASKED!

The show saw the four mystery celebrities go head to head in a series of sing-offs, with the studio audience deciding the winners.

Sprout – Tony Robinson

First to be unmasked after losing their sing-off against Partridge (In A Pear Tree) was Sprout, who took off their mask to reveal actor and comedian Tony Robinson.

The Blackadder star performed a festive original rap for the judges in his performance.

The Masked Singer Christmas Special :on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Sprout ©ITV

Decorations – Julian Clary

Second to be unmasked in the special was Decorations who lost their sing-off to Reindeer. Decorations was unmasked to reveal comedian Julian Clary.

The panto favourite performed Merry Christmas Everyone as his tinsel-covered character.

The Masked Singer Christmas Special :on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Decorations ©ITV

Reindeer – Carol Vorderman

After winning their first sing-off, Reindeer finished as runner up after facing Partridge in the final duet. Taking off their mask, Reindeer was revealed as TV presenter Carol Vorderman.

The Countdown star performed Underneath the Tree on the show.

The Masked Singer Christmas Special :on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Reindeer ©ITV

Partridge (In A Pear Tree) – Ainsley Harriott

The winner of The Masked Singer’s Christmas special was Partridge (In A Pear Tree) who was unmasked as chef and TV presenter Ainsley Harriott.

After topping the studio audience vote, Ainsley performed It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year.

The Masked Singer Christmas Special :on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Partridge (In A Pear Tree) ©ITV

The Masked Singer UK’s Christmas special aired on Christmas Day on ITV1. You can catch up now on ITVX.

Following the one-off Christmas special will be the start of The Masked Singer UK’s brand new series next weekend.