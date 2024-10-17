Big Brother spoilers! Secret kisses and tough questions shake up the house

Tonight’s episode of Big Brother promises tension, romance, and high-pressure interrogations.

Izaaz vents his frustration with Khaled following the latest house task, while sparks (and kisses) fly in the garden between Nathan, Lily, and Baked Potato.

Meanwhile, Big Brother’s Ministers face challenging questions on BB Radio as they reveal their thoughts on gameplay and leadership.

In the aftermath of the “police task,” where Izaaz and Thomas were tasked with guarding the house’s “Ministers” overnight, tension brews between Izaaz and Khaled.

Sitting on the sofa with Thomas, Izaaz expresses his irritation, saying, “The thing that really pissed me off is when everyone went… like it’s an easy task.”

When Khaled probes further, Izaaz hints that his views have “changed a little bit,” but remains vague about the reasons. “It’s not that you’ve done anything,” Izaaz explains, “I think I’m just taking things a bit differently, that’s all.”

Khaled, seeking clarity, asks, “Wait, like what, like what bro, communicate”

Meanwhile, out in the garden, housemates Nathan, Lily, and Baked Potato share a playful moment that quickly escalates into a series of kisses. As Lily chants for a kiss, she and Baked Potato peck, leading Nathan to join in the fun.

But when Lily suggests a full-on snog, Nathan pulls back, humorously saying, “Oh f off Lily. Get somebody else.”

The flirtatious moment raises eyebrows, and Marcello later speculates that Baked Potato might have feelings for Nathan.

As if that wasn’t enough drama, the housemates face a grilling on BB Radio as part of this week’s shopping task. Minister Nathan is put on the spot, asked to name who he thinks is “faking it” in the house.

He doesn’t hesitate to call out Izaaz, commenting, “This whole thing with the ‘Oh I like to shit stir,’ I’m unsure what’s going on there.”

He also mentions Sarah as someone who might be “too nice,” though he admits he could be wrong.

Minister Khaled, too, faces a tough question when asked who he wouldn’t want as Head of House. His answer? Lily. “I think it’d just be chaos,” he says, questioning whether she could handle the difficult decisions that come with leadership.

Big Brother airs at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.