The Masked Singer to launch brand new spin-off

The Masked Singer is gearing up for more masked mayhem, as ITV announces a new spin-off series.

The hit show will be back very soon for a sixth season, promising plenty of singing celebrities in outrageous costumes.

But that’s not all.

Lorraine as Owl

Joel Dommet & Melody Thornton. Credit: ITV/Bandicoot TV

A new digital spin-off, The After Mask, will follow each episode of the main show, offering fans an extra slice of the action.

Hosted by Harriet Rose, The After Mask will air across digital and social platforms, including ITVX and YouTube.

The 30-minute companion series will feature exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes content, and fun games with the panel of celebrity detectives—Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross, and newcomer Maya Jama.

Harriet Rose will also give viewers a sneak peek into what goes on behind the scenes, from costume designs to choreography.

The Masked Singer: SR5 on ITV1 and ITVX

Filmed immediately after the main show, the spin-off aims to keep the party going for fans who just can’t get enough of the colourful costumes and thrilling unmaskings.

Alongside the spin-off, it’s been confirmed that The Masked Singer has been renewed for a seventh series in 2026.

Nick Johns, Bandicoot’s Head of Digital, described The After Mask as “the perfect all-platform companion show to The Masked Singer, featuring fresh and funny content that everyone can enjoy.”

Derek McLean and Daniel Nettleton, Bandicoot’s MD and Creative Director, said: “We’re expanding the Masked universe and deepening the experience for fans with these two new bonkers series and our brand-new digital companion show.”

Katie Rawcliffe, ITV’s Head of Entertainment, added: “We’ve seen some of music and TV’s biggest names hiding behind crazy costumes, and the next two series promise to be even bigger.”