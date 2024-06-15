Advertisements

Love Island host Maya Jama is set to take a seat on The Masked Singer panel as Rita Ora exits the hit ITV1 show.

Rita will now appear on the American version of the hit celebrity singing contest, having missed a number of episodes of the last series.

Maya will step into her first prime-time role on ITV1, filling Rita’s spot.

Love Island: SR9 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Maya Jama.

She will join Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and Mo Gilligan.

A TV insider told The Sun: “This is a huge deal for Maya, who’s now one of telly’s fastest-rising stars. It puts her in front of a huge Saturday night audience every week on a show watched by everyone from kids to pensioners.”

They added: “Up to now she’s had a following which is very young due to Love Island, but signing for The Masked Singer would take her career into a whole new league.”

Rita had been on the show since it launched in 2020 with Joel Dommett as host.

Earlier this year, she was on the panel of The Masked Singer US, filling in for Nicole Scherzinger, who was busy with the London production of Sunset Boulevard.

Now schedule clashes mean she won’t be back.

The show usually films from September to October, and her first episodes would air next January.

This timing avoids any clash with Maya presenting Love Island, which typically runs from May to August.

ITV declined to comment on the report.