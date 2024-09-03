The Masked Singer UK recording dates revealed for new series

The Masked Singer UK is back, and the recording dates for the new series have just been announced:

The sixth series will record at Bovingdon Airfield from 24 September – 3 October, ahead of the series airing on TV in the new year.

Owl

Big Foot & Joel Dommet

If you want to be in the audience, you can apply for tickets here.

Fans can look forward to the return of TV’s wildest guessing game, with Joel Dommett back as host and the promise of even tougher clues, standout performances, and those jaw-dropping reveals that have kept us all hooked.

But that’s not all—there’s a shake-up on the panel that’s sure to get people talking.

The Masked Singer: SR4 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Rita Ora. ©Bandicoot TV

Love Island host Maya Jama is set to replace Rita Ora on the judging panel for this series.

Rita, who’s been with the show since its UK launch in 2020, is now heading stateside to join the American version of The Masked Singer after missing several episodes last season due to scheduling conflicts.

Maya’s new role marks her first prime-time appearance on ITV1, joining veteran panellists Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, and Mo Gilligan.

The new episodes are expected to air in January, neatly avoiding any overlap with Maya’s commitments to Love Island, which usually runs from May to August.