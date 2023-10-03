Jennifer Saunders set to replace Rita Ora on The Masked Singer

Jennifer Saunders is set to make an appearance on the new series of The Masked Singer.

The actress and comedian has been revealed as a special guest on the upcoming series, stepping in for Rita Ora.

Absolutely Fabulous star Jennifer will join Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and Mo Gilligan on ITV’s mystery celebrity singing competition.

The Masked Singer: SR4 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Joel Dommett, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross. ©Bandicoot TV

A source shared with The Sun newspaper: “Jennifer is only filling in for the one show but everyone involved is really excited about it.

“She’s a national treasure and is bound to go down a treat with viewers. It’s a real coup for the show.”

Rita is being forced to miss filming of some episodes due to schedule clashes with the US version of the show, where she is replacing Nicole Scherzinger.

Nicole will be appearing in London’s West End in the new revival of Sunset Boulevard.

The new series of The Masked Singer is expected to return on ITV1 on Saturday nights in the New Year with more excitement and cries of “take it off!”.

The celebrity panel will once again take their detective seats, ready to engage in everyone’s favourite guessing game.

The charming and witty Joel Dommett will be back as the host, ready to introduce a fresh batch of extraordinarily bizarre and unique characters to the stage.

These enigmatic performers will leave viewers both baffled and bewildered as they attempt to decipher which famous face is concealed beneath the mask.

This season promises to uphold the tradition of extraordinary costumes and incredible talent as a brand-new cast of celebrities takes on twelve captivating characters. They will sing in disguise, challenging both the panel and viewers to uncover their true identities, all in the quest to join the exclusive Masked Singer winners’ circle.

Past contestants unmasked have included Nicola Roberts, Joss Stone, Jason Manford, Ne-Yo, Natalie Imbruglia and Ricky Wilson.